Pakistani leadership has shown complete solidarity with hapless Kashmiris: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan's leadership has shown complete solidarity with the hapless people of Kashmir facing worst human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan's leadership has shown complete solidarity with the hapless people of Kashmir facing worst human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Talking to media persons here the SAPM said that entire civil and military leadership was united on Kashmir issue and raised voice for them.

She said that the Pakistani leadership has shown to the world that Kasmir is jugular vein of Kashmir.

She said that those who opposed two-nation theory at the time of partition now realise their great mistake. She said that minorities in India especially Muslims were being victimized by the hardline Indian rulers.

She said that India has imposed a clamp down on media in IOK in an effort to hide grass human rights abuses being committed by its trigger- happy troops in the valley.

