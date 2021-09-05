UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Legend Jawed Sheikh Officially Partnered With OTT Platform "Mufe Pakistan"

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The official partnership agreement signing ceremony was held between Founder and Chairman Mufe and Malaya United Films and Entertainment Dato Sheikh Jamal, legendary actor Jawed Sheikh as an Executive Director and Senior Vice President and Salman Tufail of Tufail Industries as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mufe Pakistan.

The relevance with the high demand of over-the-top (OTT) platforms in Pakistan Jawed Sheikh has announced that he will put all his efforts for the success of Mufe Pakistan, said a statement on Sunday.

He also emphasized that having a premium OTT Platform with such large scale in the country will bring new job opportunities for local talent and creative industry workers.

Executive Director and Newly appointed CEO of Mufe Pakistan Salman Tufail, discussed the opportunities for local investors and local production companies and encouraged new talents to take part in the country's creative industry as an active role.

