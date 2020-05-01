UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Lower House Speaker Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the lower house of the Pakistani parliament, said on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had self-isolated at home

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the lower house of the Pakistani parliament, said on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had self-isolated at home.

"My test came back positive. I am quarantined at home. I urge the entire nation to be vigilant," Qaiser said on Twitter.

According to the GEO tv broadcaster, Qaiser began showing symptoms of COVID-19 several days ago, and even took a test for COVID-19, but it came back negative.

His son and daughters have reportedly contracted the virus, too.

Qaiser is the second high-profile Pakistani politician to announce testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, the governor of the Sindh province, Imran Ismail, said his test came back positive.

As of Friday, there have been more than 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 391 fatalities and 4,315 recoveries, in Pakistan.

