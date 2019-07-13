UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Mafia Uses Tactics To Pressurise State Institutions, Judiciary: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:12 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said just like Sicilian mafia, the Pakistani mafia also used the multiple tactics to pressurize the state institutions and the judiciary to protect their billions of rupees laundered and stashed abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said just like Sicilian mafia, the Pakistani mafia also used the multiple tactics to pressurize the state institutions and the judiciary to protect their billions of rupees laundered and stashed abroad.

In a tweet, the prime minister shared a media report on a testimony of former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano in a case of bombings and violence in Italy involving mafia to coerce the government in 1990.

The report quoted Giorgio Napolitano saying that the attacks had been a form of "extortion or outright pressure aimed at destabilizing the entire system."Linking the case with the situation in Pakistan, the prime minister remarked, "In a similar vein to the "Sicilian mafia", the Pakistani mafia uses tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to pressurise state institutions and judiciary in order to protect their billions of money laundering stashed abroad."

