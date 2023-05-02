Pakistani Mahindar Paul Singh gets place in list of 100 powerful Sikhs globally

Ex-MPA and former secretary for minority affairs Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh got a special place among the 100 most influential Sikh personalities of the world

According to Sikh Group Organization's 11th Edition, 100 of the world's 27 million Sikhs are inducted as powerful and influential contemporary figures from all walks of life, including business, education, politics, media, entertainment, sports and charity.

The list aims to share inspiring real-life success stories and inspire people to aim higher given the strength of their faith and heritage.

According to the release of this edition, Mahindar Pal Singh, a Pakistani politician belonging to the Sikh community, has been included in the list of 100 influential people.

Mahindar expressed his happiness on his nomination and also claimed the honour of being the first Sikh politician belonging to the Sikh religion from Pakistan.