Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag Army Into Political Disputes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the Inter-Services Public Relations of the Pakistani armed forces, on Thursday urged politicians and the public not to drag the army into the dispute between the Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by the ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, and the government led by the new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

"We want to stay out of it. Keep us out of this discourse," Iftikhar said at a press conference, as quoted by Pakistani broadcaster Geo news.

He welcomed constructive criticism, but criticized a "malicious campaign" against the Pakistani armed forces and its leadership.

"This is illegal, unethical and totally against the national interest," Iftikhar added, as quoted by Geo News.

Last Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a unanimous vote of 174-0.

On Monday, lawmakers elected opposition leader Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

On the eve of the election a wave of protests erupted in the country. Thousands of people participated in rallies in support of Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. According to the ousted prime minister, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. The US State Department has since dismissed Khan's statement as false.

Shortly after the appointment of the new prime minister, Khan demanded that parliamentary elections be held immediately, in which a new head of government would be designated.