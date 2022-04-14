UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not To Drag Army Into Political Disputes

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag Army Into Political Disputes

Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the Inter-Services Public Relations of the Pakistani armed forces, on Thursday urged politicians and the public not to drag the army into the dispute between the Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by the ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, and the government led by the new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the Inter-Services Public Relations of the Pakistani armed forces, on Thursday urged politicians and the public not to drag the army into the dispute between the Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by the ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, and the government led by the new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

"We want to stay out of it. Keep us out of this discourse," Iftikhar said at a press conference, as quoted by Pakistani broadcaster Geo news.

He welcomed constructive criticism, but criticized a "malicious campaign" against the Pakistani armed forces and its leadership.

"This is illegal, unethical and totally against the national interest," Iftikhar added, as quoted by Geo News.

Last Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a unanimous vote of 174-0.

On Monday, lawmakers elected opposition leader Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

On the eve of the election a wave of protests erupted in the country. Thousands of people participated in rallies in support of Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. According to the ousted prime minister, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. The US State Department has since dismissed Khan's statement as false.

Shortly after the appointment of the new prime minister, Khan demanded that parliamentary elections be held immediately, in which a new head of government would be designated.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Parliament Vote United States Sunday Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

2 minutes ago
 NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

14 minutes ago
 Sri Lankans abandon holiday celebrations for prote ..

Sri Lankans abandon holiday celebrations for protests

54 seconds ago
 FPCCI President for priority to industrial raw mat ..

FPCCI President for priority to industrial raw materials on luxury Items

55 seconds ago
 Over 86% of Spanish Residents Concerned About Cons ..

Over 86% of Spanish Residents Concerned About Consequences of Ukrainian Crisis - ..

57 seconds ago
 Netherlands Forbids Its Companies to Pay for Gas i ..

Netherlands Forbids Its Companies to Pay for Gas in Rubles - Reports

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.