Pakistani, Malaysian Ministers Discuss Maritime Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday met head of Malaysian delegation and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday met head of Malaysian delegation and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters in London.

The two ministers discussed cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in maritime affairs both bilaterally and within the ambit of the IMO, says a press release.

Minister Ali Zaidi apprised the Malaysian Minister of the initiatives being taken by Pakistan in the maritime field, including for promotion of clean and green shipping. Dr. Siong briefed the Pakistan delegation about Malaysia's progress in the domain. The two leaders discussed inter alia, cooperation in the domains of maintenance of ports, regional and trans-shipment matters and capacity building in the field of maritime.

International Maritime Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for measures to improve the safety and security of international shipping and address pollution from ships. It currently has 175 members. With the bulk of its trade being conducted through the sea, Pakistan has been an active member of the organization since 1958.

Minister Ali Haider Zaidi is leading the Pakistan delegation at the 32nd session of the IMO Assembly, the organization's highest decision-making body being held in London from December 6-15, 2021.

