UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Man Abuses Salman Shahbaz In London, Video Goes Viral

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:46 AM

Pakistani man abuses Salman Shahbaz in London, video goes viral

The person making the video also mocked Salman Shehbaz for looting the country’s wealth and enjoying in London.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) A video of Salman Shahbaz is going viral on social media where he is seen ignoring a Pakistani on a London street.

In the video, Salman Shahbaz has been captured walking on a London street. When a Pakistani recognises him and tries to approach him, Salman Shahbaz starts walking hurriedly.

The person making the video also mocked Salman Shahbaz for looting the country’s wealth and enjoying in London.

Salman Shahbaz simply ignored him and left in a taxi.

Watch the video here:

Salman Shehbaz is an accused in money laundering and corruption cases.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz is currently residing in London.

He is an accused in the case pertaining to owning assets beyond known sources of income.

He has not come to Pakistan despite being summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, his video having Sheesha in a café in London has gone viral on social media.

Forgetting cases at home, Salman Shahbaz seems to be enjoying in London as he was captured on camera having Sheesha.

As he saw some media persons making his video, he left from there.

When they asked him if he is facing corruption charges and when will he return to Pakistan, he simply smiled and walked inside his house.

Watch the video here:

Invalid url

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Social Media London Money Media From

Recent Stories

Philippine ex-foreign minister denied entry to Hon ..

18 minutes ago

Living with the dead: Urban poor take over Cambodi ..

18 minutes ago

Nepalese Army Chief meets Chinese Defense Minister ..

18 minutes ago

UN envoy reports 'largest' expansion of Israeli se ..

19 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on stronger yen 21 June ..

28 minutes ago

27 projects to be initiated in less-developed area ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.