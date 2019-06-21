Pakistani man abuses Salman Shahbaz in London, video goes viral

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) A video of Salman Shahbaz is going viral on social media where he is seen ignoring a Pakistani on a London street.

In the video, Salman Shahbaz has been captured walking on a London street. When a Pakistani recognises him and tries to approach him, Salman Shahbaz starts walking hurriedly.

The person making the video also mocked Salman Shahbaz for looting the country’s wealth and enjoying in London.

Salman Shahbaz simply ignored him and left in a taxi.

Watch the video here:

Salman Shehbaz is an accused in money laundering and corruption cases.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz is currently residing in London.

He is an accused in the case pertaining to owning assets beyond known sources of income.

He has not come to Pakistan despite being summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, his video having Sheesha in a café in London has gone viral on social media.

Forgetting cases at home, Salman Shahbaz seems to be enjoying in London as he was captured on camera having Sheesha.

As he saw some media persons making his video, he left from there.

When they asked him if he is facing corruption charges and when will he return to Pakistan, he simply smiled and walked inside his house.

Watch the video here:

