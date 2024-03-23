Pakistani man earns praise for fixing traffic signal at UAE

A Pakistani man residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has garnered praise for his prompt response in fixing a malfunctioning traffic signal in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) A Pakistani man residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has garnered praise for his prompt response in fixing a malfunctioning traffic signal in Dubai.

According to a private news channel, Zeeshan Ahmed, a delivery rider noticed a section of the traffic signal hanging precariously.

Ahmed, without any ongoing delivery orders, halted his motorcycle and took it upon himself to rectify the issue before continuing his journey.

Unaware that his act of kindness was being filmed, the incident gained traction on social media, eventually catching the attention of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The RTA, impressed by Ahmed's proactive response, reached out to his employer to obtain his contact information, leading to a commendation from the authority for his altruistic actions.