Pakistani man honored in UAE for rescuing woman from drowning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Lt Col Ghaith Khalifa Salem Al Kaabi, Director of the Comprehensive City Police Station, honored Muhammad Nagman, a Pakistani national, for his courage in saving a 58-year-old Sri Lankan woman from drowning in Ajman Marina.

The details of the incident came to light when Nagman saw a woman in the sea waving her hand and asking for help. Apparently, the sea currents had drawn her deeper into the water. So Nagman immediately rushed into the sea and reached the woman, who was actually in danger of getting drowned. Fortunately, Nagman reached her just in time, and held her until the Ajman Civil Defense personnel came and took her out of the sea for treatment and administered the necessary first-aid until the arrival of the National Ambulance Service personnel.

Lt. Col Al Kaabi handed a certificate of appreciation and a financial reward to Nagman, praised the courage shown by Nagman and his priceless initiative in saving a person's life. He further said that the honoring of Nagman for his act of valor was part of Ajman Police's initiative in activating the community in helping others and thereby spreading the spirit of cooperation in order to ensure security and safety for all.