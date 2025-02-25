Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice

(@Abdulla99267510)

Victim has been identified as Asif Javed from Khanewal district of Punjab who has been struggling to seek justice for last nine years

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) A Pakistani man set himself on fire on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) during his years’ long struggle to seek justice.

The video of the man setting himself on fire went viral on the social media like the fire in the jungle. The man was identified as Asif Javed from Khanewal district of Punjab.

The rescue officials immediately rushed to the scene and shifted the man to a nearby hospital for medical care. In the video, the policemen and litigants present there could be seen there trying to extinguish the fire.

The citizen had been struggling to get justice since 2016, and he had come to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to attend the hearing on the appeal of the company against decision in his favour.

The person who came to the Lahore High Court to seek justice was identified as Asif Javed. Asif Javed had filed an appeal against his dismissal from service.

According to the details, a company removed Asif Javed from his job in 2016 and a labour court set aside the decision of the company and restored him on the job in 2019.

However, the company challenged the verdict of the labour court before the National Industrial Relations Commission. The commission, on November 23, 2020, dismissed the appeal of the company and upheld the decision of the Labour court.

The company, however, challenged the decision of the commission before the Lahore High Court in December 2020.

The case has been pending in the Lahore High Court since December 2020 till the date. On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court adjourned the hearing of the case until April 8, 2025.

The incident shows gravity of the situation as the litigants continue their struggles for years to get justice. Hundreds and thousands of cases have been pending in the courts of Punjab for last many years.

Taking notice of the incident, Lahore High Court (LHC) incumbent Chief Justice Aalia Neelum took notice and sought response from the officials concerned as how the man entered the premises while carrying petrol. The chief justice sought report from the Inspector General of Police, Punjab.