Pakistani mango festivals held in Shanghai, Suzhou

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistani mango festivals were held in the Shanghai and Suzhou, China by Hongqiao Import Commodities Exhibition and Trading Center (HQIICET). Consul general of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider attended the event.

In his speech for the events, he said that Pakistan grows high-quality mangoes, which are exported to more than 100 countries. With unique soil quality, temperature, and a long history of growing mangoes Pakistani mangoes are special in taste and aroma, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

He introduced the latest development of the mango industry. "Mango is an important part of Pakistani culture. One of the most famous varieties is the Chaunsa mango. It has strong fragrance, high sweetness, fine fiber, thinner skin and smaller size compared with other mango varieties."� The 500-kilograms Chaunsa mangoes provided at the mango festivals come from Multan, Pakistan. "Yesterday the mangoes arrived at Pudong Airport.

After nucleic acid tests, the mangoes were delivered to us at the evening," said staff from HQIICET.

"Pakistani mangoes are sweet and glutinous with a delicate fragrance. They are even more refreshing to quench thirst than ice cream," a Shanghai consumer commented. Pakistani mangoes cannot only be tasted at the mango festivals, they are also sold online. Consumers can scan the QR code to purchase and mangoes will be delivered to their homes.

During the event, activities such as trade negotiation, live streaming interaction, cultural promotion and other activities were carried out, which laid a solid foundation for the sales of Pakistani mangoes in Chinese market.

"By introducing mangoes on their platform, HQIICET has done an immensely commendable job, in bringing our two nations and cultures closer. We believe that mango tasting events in both Shanghai and Suzhou will be a success and our Chinese friends will taste and enjoy this special gift from Pakistan." Hussain Haider said.