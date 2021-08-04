UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Mango Festivals Held In Shanghai, Suzhou

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:04 PM

Pakistani mango festivals held in Shanghai, Suzhou

Pakistani mango festivals were held in the Shanghai and Suzhou, China by Hongqiao Import Commodities Exhibition and Trading Center (HQIICET). Consul general of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider attended the event

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistani mango festivals were held in the Shanghai and Suzhou, China by Hongqiao Import Commodities Exhibition and Trading Center (HQIICET). Consul general of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider attended the event.

In his speech for the events, he said that Pakistan grows high-quality mangoes, which are exported to more than 100 countries. With unique soil quality, temperature, and a long history of growing mangoes Pakistani mangoes are special in taste and aroma, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

He introduced the latest development of the mango industry. "Mango is an important part of Pakistani culture. One of the most famous varieties is the Chaunsa mango. It has strong fragrance, high sweetness, fine fiber, thinner skin and smaller size compared with other mango varieties."� The 500-kilograms Chaunsa mangoes provided at the mango festivals come from Multan, Pakistan. "Yesterday the mangoes arrived at Pudong Airport.

After nucleic acid tests, the mangoes were delivered to us at the evening," said staff from HQIICET.

"Pakistani mangoes are sweet and glutinous with a delicate fragrance. They are even more refreshing to quench thirst than ice cream," a Shanghai consumer commented. Pakistani mangoes cannot only be tasted at the mango festivals, they are also sold online. Consumers can scan the QR code to purchase and mangoes will be delivered to their homes.

During the event, activities such as trade negotiation, live streaming interaction, cultural promotion and other activities were carried out, which laid a solid foundation for the sales of Pakistani mangoes in Chinese market.

"By introducing mangoes on their platform, HQIICET has done an immensely commendable job, in bringing our two nations and cultures closer. We believe that mango tasting events in both Shanghai and Suzhou will be a success and our Chinese friends will taste and enjoy this special gift from Pakistan." Hussain Haider said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Import China Fine Job Suzhou Shanghai Mango Market Event From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

6 minutes ago
 Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

13 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post ..

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

19 minutes ago
 Farrukh greets MLA Niazi on his nomination as AJK ..

Farrukh greets MLA Niazi on his nomination as AJK PM

54 seconds ago
 Nation proud of sacrifices of brave policemen: FM

Nation proud of sacrifices of brave policemen: FM

55 seconds ago
 2021 APEC science prize nominations announced

2021 APEC science prize nominations announced

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.