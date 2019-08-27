UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Mangoes Import Possible Through PTA: Tunisian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

Pakistani mangoes import possible through PTA: Tunisian Envoy

Tunisian Ambassador Adel Elarbi Tuesday said signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Pakistan would ensure supply of Pakistani mangoes to his country to meet the demands of its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Tunisian Ambassador Adel Elarbi Tuesday said signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Pakistan would ensure supply of Pakistani mangoes to his country to meet the demands of its people.

The Pakistani mangoes were the best in taste and aroma although the fruit was being produced in many countries, Elrabi said while speaking at the 'Pakistan Mango Festival' arranged by the Tunisian Mission here at a local hotel.

There were different varieties of mangoes being grown in Pakistan, he added.

The event was attended by members of the Tunisian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, fruit importers, guest officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Municipality of Tunis and Gammarth, diplomats and Pakistani community.

President of Tunisian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mounir Moakhar was the chief guest, according to an embassy press release.

The public reaction to the Mango Festival was overwhelming. The event, which was planned for two hours, lasted for four hours.

The guests enjoyed the large variety of mango cuisines, including chilled mango juice, mango milk shake and fresh mangoes as well as assorted bakery items prepared from the fruit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Hotel Mango Tunis Chamber Commerce Event From Agreement Industry Best

Recent Stories

Bi-weekly exercise may boost cognition, memory in ..

1 minute ago

US Consul General appreciates students for groomin ..

1 minute ago

Huge quantity of leather stolen from factory in Si ..

1 minute ago

CEO of Aerospace Company BrahMos Commends Russia's ..

1 minute ago

Indian-Russian Venture BrahMos May Design First Co ..

10 minutes ago

US Wants to Get Troops Out of Afghanistan as Fast ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.