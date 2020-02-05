Pakistani Media plays effective role for highlighting Kashmir cause: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday appreciated the Pakistani media for playing an active role to highlight Kashmir issue at international level besides promoting the soft image of the country.

Talking to private news channel , on Kashmir Solidarity day, he said Pakistani media had played effective role in sharing persistent Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir to expose the real face of secular India before the world community.

"Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at every available forum", he assured.

"The government and the people of Pakistan will continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they get their legitimate right to self-determination as per the UN Security Council resolutions," he added.

Faisal Javed vowed continued support for Kashmiris till their success, besides urging to build a strong national narrative on Kashmir issue.

He said it was high time for the international community to play its due role and pressurize India to stop human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

Faisal said the whole Pakistani nation and government stood with the Kashmiri people to deal with the extremist mindset of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that no decision against the wishes of people of Kashmir would be accepted by the Pakistan.

"PTI leadership hope that time is not far away when the clouds of oppression will shed and the Kashmiri people will see the dawn of independence", he added.