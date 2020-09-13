UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Military Blames 11-Years-Old Girl's Death On India's Alleged Ceasefire Violation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Pakistani military on Sunday accused India of breaching a ceasefire agreement in the disputed Kashmir region and opening fire at civilians, which resulted in the death of an 11-years-old girl, according to the Pakistani Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Indian troops unprovoked #CFVs [ceasefire violations] along #LOC [Line of Control] targeting civil population with automatics & mortars in Hotspring and Rakhchikri Sectors. 11 years old innocent girl embraced shahadat [died], 4 civilians including a 75 yrs old woman & 2 young boys got injured," the ISPR tweeted.

In a press release, the ISPR said that the Pakistani army "responded effectively" and targeted Indian military posts that opened fire.

Pakistan and India regularly accuse each other of violating ceasefire in Kashmir. In June, Islamabad said that New Delhi has breached the truce nearly 1,600 times this year, while India has accused Pakistan of over 2,000 violations during the same period.

