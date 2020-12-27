Pakistani Military Helicopter Crash in Gilgit-Baltistan Region Kills 4 People - ISPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Four people have died in a crash of the Pakistani military helicopter in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, the Pakistani military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Sunday.

"A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan today. The helicopter was evacuating body of shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu," the ISPR said in a statement, listing the Names of the killed crew members.

It did not report further details about the incident.