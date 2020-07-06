UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Military Says 5 Civilians Killed As Result Of India's Ceasefire Breach Along LoC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:07 PM

Pakistani Military Says 5 Civilians Killed as Result of India's Ceasefire Breach Along LoC

The Pakistan armed forces' Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that the Indian troops had allegedly violated the ceasefire agreement in the Nikial sector along the Line of Control (LoC), which resulted in the deaths of five civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Pakistan armed forces' Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that the Indian troops had allegedly violated the ceasefire agreement in the Nikial sector along the Line of Control (LoC), which resulted in the deaths of five civilians.

"5 Civilians including 2 innocent boys and 2 elderly women got injured, due to Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial Sector along #LOC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing," the ISPR wrote on Twitter.

The two neighbors continue to accuse each other of ceasefire violations amid rising tensions over border disputes in the Kashmir region. As such, New Delhi lodged a protest with Islamabad last week over what it said were more than 2,400 truce breaches by Pakistani forces in the past six months.

Meanwhile, according to the Pakistani side, India has violated the ceasefire more than 1,500 times in 2020 and its military killed at least 14 civilians, while over 100 more have suffered various injuries.

Islamabad has also claimed that Indian "occupation forces" indiscriminately targeted civilians in Kayani and Jura sectors of the LoC in late June.

Decades-long tensions between India and Pakistan escalated last August, after New Delhi stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its partial autonomy, dividing it into two union territories directly controlled by the Indian government. Pakistan, which has long been claiming the Kashmir region, partially located in the state, condemned the move strongly.

