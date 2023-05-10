UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad To Counter Riots - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counter Riots - Police

The Pakistani military units have entered Islamabad amid riots in the capital, the Islamabad police said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Pakistani military units have entered Islamabad amid riots in the capital, the Islamabad police said on Wednesday.

"The armed forces has been called to the city. Troops are being deployed in different places.

Police rangers and the Pakistani army are on site to maintain public order," the police tweeted.

Riots erupted in Pakistan after a court arrested Imran Khan, a former prime minister and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for eight days in the corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Riots Army Rangers Police SITE Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appoin ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi A ..

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PT ..

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PTI's workers attack on Radio, A ..

6 minutes ago
 Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requiremen ..

Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requirements as Mandates Expire - Poll

6 minutes ago
 Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arr ..

Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arrested in Pakistan - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Spanish Trade Union Urges 45,000 Justice Officials ..

Spanish Trade Union Urges 45,000 Justice Officials to Launch Indefinite Strike o ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal govt approves army deployment in Punjab KP ..

Federal govt approves army deployment in Punjab KP, ICT

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.