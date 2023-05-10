Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counter Riots - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Pakistani military units have entered Islamabad amid riots in the capital, the Islamabad police said on Wednesday.

"The armed forces has been called to the city. Troops are being deployed in different places.

Police rangers and the Pakistani army are on site to maintain public order," the police tweeted.

Riots erupted in Pakistan after a court arrested Imran Khan, a former prime minister and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for eight days in the corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.