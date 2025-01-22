Pakistani minor siblings raise voice for left-alone orphans of Gaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The world is witnessing the ceasefire deal, which is taking effect after a 15-month-long unbroken chain of genocidal attacks in Gaza, while two Pakistani minor siblings have come forward to raise their voice for the left-alone innocent orphans of Palestine again.

They have announced continuing their campaign 'Voice for the voiceless' in post-ceasefire situation of Palestine.

A press release, issued on Wednesday by 10-and-a-half-year-old Ubaydah al-Fiddhah Hafiah and her 12-year-old brother Ghulam Bishar Hafi, through Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi, their father as well as inspiration, regretted that during one-and-a-half years of enormous chain of attacks, schools, maternity centres, kindergartens and hospitals were destroyed mercilessly. The release said that “the well-thought-out attack qualify to be termed and referred to as infanticide by every description and definition”.

Although the recent ceasefire deal appears to be good news for everyone, yet a number of serious questions arise on the face of its essential as well as potential chain of consequences. Hundreds of thousands of children are those who have been orphaned alongside a reasonable number of those who have completely been left alone after having whole of the family members martyred. Some other thousands of small innocents are those who have got lifelong disabilities, and are now left with nothing more than the 'surviving breaths' with them, regretted the release.

The minor siblings said that the left-lone disabled orphans immediately need essential infantile security and care on an emergency basis. The UNICEF reports have already noted that thousands of children have been killed, injured and even shredded during the conflicts in Gaza over the past 15 months (UNICEF, 2024). However, statistics fail to capture the magnitude of the trauma these events inflict upon each individual child. Each number represents a life that was cut short prematurely, a childhood disrupted, an innocent paying the price of a conflict they did not contributed to, added recalled the release.

The minor siblings appealed to the UNICEF's Executive Director Catherine and the UN's Chief Antonio Guterres, for emergency mobilisation to address the pressing concerns in this regard.

They initiated second part of their online appeal for taking a stand for the left-alone innocents. [Post-Ceasefire Alert: Urge UNICEF's Catherine Russell to Save the Left-alone Gazan Babies. www.stopInfanticide.world].

Earlier these minor children came forward to extend virtually the United Nations exhibit, titled 'Gaza, Palestine – A Crisis of Humanity, A Cry for Justice’ across the globe.

They took up the cause of Gaza children as an extension of the UN exhibition, which continued for one-and-a-half months at the Visitors’ Lobby of the UN General Assembly building, from Nov 26, 2024 to Jan 10, 2025. The minor siblings had initiated an online petition, titled ‘Stop Infanticide in Gaza’ [https://chng.it/Dttx6ZV9sF] on the International Human Solidarity Day 2024, observed on December 20, to reinvigorate their over six-month-long campaign for protecting the lives of Palestinian children, as well as those living in conflict zones of the world.

On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed every year on November 29, these children had dedicated their awards to the children of Gaza, who are victims of unprecedented violence in the world history. The siblings were honoured by the UN-KAKHTAH for their symbolic act of writing open letters with their own blood to the world bodies to highlight the plight of children in Gaza and other parts of the world.

They were honoured with the UN’s ‘Grace Do Monaco’ International Medal and the ‘Eglantyne Jebb Platinum Pen for Peace’ on the World Children’s Day 2024, observed on Nov 20 every year, for consistently raising voice for the horror-struck children in Gaza, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Congo, Mozambique, Myanmar, Syria and elsewhere in the world.

Inspired by their parents, Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, and Dr. Bareera N.B., the minor children had begun writing their protest notes, open letters and resolutions with their own blood over Gaza children’s miseries, along with an open letter to the global hierarchies, to stir the world’s conscience on the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression in June last year.