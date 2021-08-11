'Pakistani minorities are best in the world': Governor

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the minorities in Pakistan are the best in the world for they have always defended the cause of the country on all international issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the minorities in Pakistan are the best in the world for they have always defended the cause of the country on all international issues.

Addressing a seminar in connection with the National Minorities Day at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the patriotism of the minorities had been beyond doubt and they had been the first to respond in all crises, adding that the minorities had always displayed maturity in all matters.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Ejaz Alam Augustine, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Minority MNA Shanila Ruth, and MPA Haroon Gill were also present.

Governor Sarwar said that islam grants rights to the minorities, adding that the constitution of Pakistan had enunciated the rights of minorities in detail and all minorities living in Pakistan have full religious freedom.

He said: "We will transform Pakistan inot a welfare state as envisioned by Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah, and poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal", adding that Pakistan is the safest country for minorities.

He said commemoration of the day was, in fact, renewal of the pledge that the rights of the minorities would be protected, adding that the provincial ministry of Minority Affairs, under the PTI government, took multifarious steps for the welfare of minorities in the province.

Sarwar said the development budget for minorities had been increased by 5 per cent while an annual rupees 2.5 crore fund had been allocated for the education of students belonging to the minority community.

The governor said the PTI government was ardent supporter of minorities and no injustice would be tolerated against minorities, adding that doors of the Governor's House are always open for the members of the minorities.

Later, taking to the media, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was empowered by the constitution to call early elections in the country, stressing that the general election will be held in 2023.

About Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said the former SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was not removed by the chief minister for criticizing anyone, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief minister Punjab had the constitutional power to change or remove anyone from office.

On his future goals, Sarwar said he had returned to Pakistan from the UK to take part in active politics, but Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as governor, adding that he would discharge whatever responsibility was given by the party leadership in future.

Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, while addressing the ceremony, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was truly protecting the life and property of the minorities living in Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said today, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities had full religious freedom, adding that wherever incident of injustice was reported against the minorities, the government took prompt and strict action against the culprits.

More Stories From Pakistan

