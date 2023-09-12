Pakistani missions briefed on SIFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A virtual briefing session for Pakistani missions abroad on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was convened by the Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday.� � Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Dr Jehanzeb Khan, made a detailed presentation informing the Heads of Missions on the establishment, legal framework and various other aspects of the Council. The Special Assistant briefed the Heads of Missions with regard to the expectations and their instrumental significance towards the success of the SIFC initiative.

He particularly highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan in four key areas: information technology, agriculture, energy and mining.

The participating Heads of Missions were requested to brief and encourage their host countries to profit from the investment potential in Pakistan - being a resource-rich country.

The participating missions actively engaged in the Q&A session as well as region-specific feedback and suggestions with regard to the way forward on the nascent SIFC initiative.

� The government of Pakistan has constituted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to serve as a 'One-Window' platform to fast-track decision-making and promote as well as facilitate Foreign Direct Investment in the country.

�The briefing session attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked the beginning of a healthy and result-oriented interface between SIFC and Missions abroad that will continue at regular intervals.