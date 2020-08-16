UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Missions Fully Supporting Fire Victim Family In Barcelona: FO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Pakistani missions fully supporting fire victim family in Barcelona: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office on Sunday said that the Pakistani missions in Barcelona and Madrid were in contact with and extending all out support to the families hit by a fire incident in a building.

Three Pakistani nationals had died in Spanish city of Barcelona on Friday when fire broke out in the basement of a building which also left four others injured, according to media reports.

"We extend deep condolences to families of 3 Pakistanis Mazhar Saleem, Abu Sufyan & Sarfraz Ahmad who lost lives in a tragic fire incident in their (apartment) in Barcelona," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

