Pakistani missions fully supporting fire victim family in Barcelona: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Office on Sunday said that the Pakistani missions in Barcelona and Madrid were in contact with and extending all out support to the families hit by a fire incident in a building.

Three Pakistani nationals had died in Spanish city of Barcelona on Friday when fire broke out in the basement of a building which also left four others injured, according to media reports.

"We extend deep condolences to families of 3 Pakistanis Mazhar Saleem, Abu Sufyan & Sarfraz Ahmad who lost lives in a tragic fire incident in their (apartment) in Barcelona," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.