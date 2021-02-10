UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pakistani Mithai' Master Class On Feb 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

'Pakistani Mithai' master class on Feb 23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Institue of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM) will organized a 'Pakistani Mithai' master class on February 23 at PITHM.

The class is aimed at exploring the sweeter side of the cuisine.

The visitors can attend the class by paying Rs1000 as a registration fee and students of the PITHM can attend it free-of-charge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hotel February

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

6 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

36 minutes ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

51 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.