'Pakistani Mithai' master class on Feb 23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Institue of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM) will organized a 'Pakistani Mithai' master class on February 23 at PITHM.

The class is aimed at exploring the sweeter side of the cuisine.

The visitors can attend the class by paying Rs1000 as a registration fee and students of the PITHM can attend it free-of-charge.