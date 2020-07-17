UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Mortar Attack Kills 8 Afghan Civilians In Border Region - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A skirmish on the disputed Afghan-Pakistani border and a mortar attack by the Pakistani military left at least 8 Afghan civilians dead and 11 more injured, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing officials.

The border clash occurred in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar, the broadcaster said.

According to Din Mohammad Safai, a member of Kunar's provincial council, Pakistani military intended to build checkpoints in Kunar but Afghan forces "did not allow this."

Local officials confirmed to TOLOnews that several Afghan checkpoints were destroyed during the attack, adding that Afghan troops were also killed, but the exact number of casualties was not specified.

Islamabad and Kabul often accuse each other of provocations along the 1,500-mile land border, also known as the Durand Line. In addition, the border dispute is complicated by the presence of various militant groups in the area, including the Taliban. In 2017, Pakistan started building a fence along the Durand Line, something strongly condemned by Afghanistan.

