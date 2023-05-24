UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Mountaineer Asad Memon Evacuated From Everest: FO

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon, who was stranded at Mount Everest in Nepal, has been evacuated and is physically safe.

In response to media queries regarding the evacuation of Asad Memon, the Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said that he had been evacuated and provided medical care.

"He is physically safe and is currently at a hotel in Lukla, a town near foots of Everest," the statement said, adding that he would be brought home on the first available flight.

"Our Embassy in Nepal is in contact with Mr. Asad and his handling agency," it added.

