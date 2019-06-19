UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Mountaineer Dies During Expedition In Ishkoman Valley

Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:04 PM

Pakistani mountaineer dies during expedition in Ishkoman Valley

Mountaineer Imtiaz Ahmad was a part of a group of mountaineers hit by a snow avalanche.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) A mountaineer from Shimshal valley, Gojal-Hunza lost his life during an expedition in Ishkoman Valley on Tuesday. .

Mountaineer Imtiaz Ahmad was a part of a group of mountaineers hit by a snow avalanche. A snow avalanche had hit the climbers when they were descending after scaling a peak of the altitude of around 5,300 meters in Ishkoman Valley in the Ghizar district.

The seven-member expedition team consisted of four Italian climbers Tarcisio Bell, Luca Morellato (expedition leader), David Bergamin, Tino Toldo and three Pakistani cousin climbers Mohammad Imtiaz, Nadeema Sehar and Shakeela.

The stranded mountaineers included four Italians and two Pakistanis.

Six mountaineers, including Italian and Pakistani nationals, were rescued. They have suffered minor injuries. Their condition is stable now and they will be discharged from the hospital.

Mohammad Imtiaz, a 38-year old Pakistani member of the outfit, was killed when the avalanche hit the team.

