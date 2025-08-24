Pakistani mountaineers conquer Tirich Mir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistani mountaineers have successfully scaled Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindu Kush mountain range, and hoisted the national flag on it.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority spokesman in a statement here Sunday said that the mountaineers raised the flag atop Tirich Mir, the highest peak in the Hindu Kush. For the first time, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government undertook the initiative at an official level to summit Tirich Mir.

According to Director of the Tourism Authority, Umar Khan, mountaineers Sirbaz Khan and Abid Baig, who hail from Gilgit-Baltistan, successfully climbed the peak.

The rest of the team, consisting of five other climbers, reached up to 7,300 meters but were unable to go further due to harsh weather conditions. The team included Director of the Tourism Authority Umar Khan, Dr. Naveed Iqbal, Major Muhammad Atif, Shams-ul-Qamar, and Akmal Naveed.

Director Umar Khan stated that the Tirich Mir Summit was organized under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, and under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, national mountaineers were provided with the best possible facilities.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated the Pakistani climbers on successfully summiting Tirich Mir. The peak stands at 7,708 meters and is the tallest in the Hindu Kush range. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier declared the year 2025–26 as the "Year of Tirich Mir."

According to the Tourism Authority, Chief Minister Gandapur is working on a priority basis to promote adventure tourism in the province. The government has also waived the royalty fee for mountaineers for two years.

On this occasion, mountaineer Sirbaz Khan said that the dream of summiting Tirich Mir was made possible thanks to the support of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He added that with this success, they have now scaled the highest peaks of the three major mountain ranges of Hindu Kush, the Himalayas, and the Karakoram.

Sirbaz Khan further said that there are several other peaks near Tirich Mir that have the potential to boost adventure tourism in the future. He said that under the banner of the “Tirich Mir Summit,” porters and adventurers from around the world will now be drawn to Pakistan, particularly the Chitral region.

APP/fam