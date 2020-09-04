Pakistani movies, dramas to be aired on Saudi media in Arabic: Senate

Pakistani movies and dramas, dubbed in Arabic, would be on aired in Saudi Arabia to cement cultural cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties between the brotherly countrie

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani movies and dramas, dubbed in Arabic, would be on aired in Saudi Arabia to cement cultural cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties between the brotherly countries.

It was agreed during a meeting between Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

The Saudi Ambassador said the beautiful face of Pakistan should be highlighted at the international level for development of the country's tourism industry.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said this cultural cooperation would further improve people to people contacts between the two fraternal countries.