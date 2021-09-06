UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Nation, Armed Forces Burried Pride Of Enemy On Sept. 6: DC Ziarat

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pakistani nation, Armed forces burried pride of enemy on Sept. 6: DC Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Umar Liaqat on Monday said that September 6 was an important Day while Pakistan's Armed forces burried the pride of Indian Army.

He expresses these views while address a ceremony as special guest organized by administration to celebrate the Defense Day at Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat.

Wing Commander Colonel Kashif also attended the function while students of various schools and colleges participated in the function.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Liaquat and Col. Kashif also presented prizes and shields among the position holders students.

The DC said that Pakistani nation was a brave and fearless nation and entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army for national security and development of the country, saying we would not hesitate from sacrificing for the country.

He said we all have to play our part for the advancement and security of the country adding the security of the country was the guarantor of our survival and we are proud of our country and the security forces.

"No compromise will be made on the defense of state despite we will play vital role of uplifting of the country," he concluded.

