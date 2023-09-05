Open Menu

Pakistani Nation, Army Frustrated Indian Aggression In 1965 War With Full Vigor: AJK President

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggression in 1965 war with full vigor: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) : September 04 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday said that the spirit with which the Pakistan nation and its army responded to Indian aggression during the 1965 war had not only left the enemy in utter shock but also thwarted it's nefarious designs in the region.

The President expressed these views in his special message issued on the eve of Pakistan Defense Day falling on September 6.

"September 6 goes down as a memorable day in our history when the Pakistani people and its armed forces rose to foreign aggression and administered a shattering defeat to the enemy by demonstrating complete unity and spirit of patriotism that will continue to inspire our coming generations", the president said, adding that this wonderful display of courage and resilience in the face adversity has become a symbol of our national unity.

The September 1965 war, he said, was an enormous challenge that the nation faced with courage. "During the war, the Pakistan armed forces displayed their professional capabilities and successfully thwarted the aggressive ambitions of the enemy that is much bigger than their size", he said.

He said that the events of September 1965 were not only a matter of pride for us but also a source of faith-building."Our armed forces have not only fought with bravery but also displayed superior combat skills, tactics and discipline that are rarely seen in the contemporary history of the world", he said.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that our armed forces had the full support of the people in this war. Regarding Kashmir, he said that Kashmiri people have made eternal sacrifices to achieve their cherished goal of freedom.

He said that India had unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir. He expressed the hope that the day was not far away when the Kashmiri people would achieve their goal of freedom. He said that dialogue between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue would not be successful unless the persecution of the Kashmiris by the Indian forces was stopped.

He said that instead of complicating the Kashmir issue, India must create a conducive atmosphere wherein the issue could be resolved peacefully in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Superior Azad Jammu And Kashmir September Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

17 minutes ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

20 minutes ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

20 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

20 minutes ago
 Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggressio ..

Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggression in 1965 war with full vigor: ..

35 minutes ago
 AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

53 minutes ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

53 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

53 minutes ago
 UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict re ..

UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict refugees

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 "We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir ..

"We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir Tareen

1 hour ago
 Nawaz gifts laptop to Pakistani student

Nawaz gifts laptop to Pakistani student

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan