Pakistani Nation Can't Be Defeated Despite Enemy Conspiracies: Firdous
Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that peace was future of Pakistani nation and it would reach its destination with unity.
In a tweet she said that Army Public school tragedy was the manifestation that despite enemy's conspiracies, Pakistani nation was never defeated and would never be defeated.