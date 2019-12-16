UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Nation Can't Be Defeated Despite Enemy Conspiracies: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Pakistani nation can't be defeated despite enemy conspiracies: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that peace was future of Pakistani nation and it would reach its destination with unity.

In a tweet she said that Army Public school tragedy was the manifestation that despite enemy's conspiracies, Pakistani nation was never defeated and would never be defeated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Firdous Ashiq Awan Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

13 seconds ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

2 minutes ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

26 minutes ago

National cricket team’s players are eager for te ..

28 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.