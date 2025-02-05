Open Menu

Pakistani Nation Committed To Support Kashmiri People For Right To Self Determination : DC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Pakistani nation committed to support Kashmiri people for right to self determination : DC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram said that the Pakistani nation was committed to supporting Kashmiri brethren's struggle for their right to self-determination at every international forum.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said "We stand with our Kashmiri brothers, salute their freedom struggle, and fully support their right to self-determination. Our support will continue till Kashmir is free".

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

32 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

3 hours ago
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

4 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's N ..

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

5 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan