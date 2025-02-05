Pakistani nation committed to support Kashmiri people for right to self determination : DC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram said that the Pakistani nation was committed to supporting Kashmiri brethren's struggle for their right to self-determination at every international forum.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said "We stand with our Kashmiri brothers, salute their freedom struggle, and fully support their right to self-determination. Our support will continue till Kashmir is free".

