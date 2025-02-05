- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistani nation committed to support Kashmiri people for right to self determination : DC
Pakistani Nation Committed To Support Kashmiri People For Right To Self Determination : DC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram said that the Pakistani nation was committed to supporting Kashmiri brethren's struggle for their right to self-determination at every international forum.
In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said "We stand with our Kashmiri brothers, salute their freedom struggle, and fully support their right to self-determination. Our support will continue till Kashmir is free".
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPAs from Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot meet PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif7 minutes ago
-
Walk held to express solidarity with Kashmiris7 minutes ago
-
AJK Speaker lauds Pakistan’s commitment towards Kashmir cause7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto grieved over passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan7 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation committed to support Kashmiri people for right to self determination : DC7 minutes ago
-
Awais Qadir Shah condoles passing away of Prince Karim Aga Khan17 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review ongoing anti-polio drive27 minutes ago
-
Seminar,walk,photo exhibition held on Kashmir solidarity27 minutes ago
-
SAU observes Kashmir Solidarity Day27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept issues transfers, postings orders27 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq orders action against criminal gangs, land mafia, drug peddlers27 minutes ago
-
FAO takes significant step to enhance food safety with GoP partnership37 minutes ago