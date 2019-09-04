UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Nation Determined To Support Kashmir Cause At All Cost: Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Ameen Gandapur Wednesday said that Pakistani nation, military and political leadership are on the same page and determined to support Kashmir cause at all cost.

Talking to Radio Programme, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated himself as ambassador of Kashmiri people, adding, the sacrifices of Kashmiris for freedom will come to end and will get their right to self-determination.

He lauded that many countries have acknowledged the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Minister said, Indian government is frustrated and aware of the fact that once the curfew is lifted there will be slogans of 'Go India Go' and 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'.

Modi is following the ideology of Nazism in Held Kashmir, he added.

He said Imran Khan has been briefed about the developments on Kashmir issue time-to-time.

He urged muslim Ummah should stand united against anti-Islam elements.

The pressure will be built on India to ease the curfew in Occupied Kashmir through effective diplomacy of Pakistan, he added.

He said India's move to revoke Article 370 as illegal and one which would destroy regional peace and security.

Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people, he said.

