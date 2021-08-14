Pakistani nation felicitated on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen on Saturday has extended its heartiest felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on 75th Independence Day being celebrated by the nation on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen spokesperson and General Secretary Shameem Shawl in a statement said the people of Kashmir were grateful to Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause and struggle since 1947.

"The party prays to Almighty Allah for peace, strength, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan for a strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of Kashmir dispute," she said.

The party urged the people of Kashmir to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day to mark their protest against India's forcible illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

India has deprived millions of Kashmiris from their fundamental political rights and snatched their liberty through military and occupation policies adding that India had no moral right to observe its Independence Day as it had held people and land of Kashmir illegally from last 74 years through forcible and illegal military might.