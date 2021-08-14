UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Nation Felicitated On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

Pakistani nation felicitated on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen on Saturday has extended its heartiest felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on 75th Independence Day being celebrated by the nation on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen spokesperson and General Secretary Shameem Shawl in a statement said the people of Kashmir were grateful to Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause and struggle since 1947.

"The party prays to Almighty Allah for peace, strength, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan for a strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of Kashmir dispute," she said.

The party urged the people of Kashmir to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day to mark their protest against India's forcible illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

India has deprived millions of Kashmiris from their fundamental political rights and snatched their liberty through military and occupation policies adding that India had no moral right to observe its Independence Day as it had held people and land of Kashmir illegally from last 74 years through forcible and illegal military might.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Protest Jammu Progress Independence Moral Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

10 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

10 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

10 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.