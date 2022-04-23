Pakistani nation fully determined in eradication of polio: PPP Chairman

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has expressed his dismay over the re-emergence of first polio case in tribal belt of Pakistan, after 15 months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has expressed his dismay over the re-emergence of first polio case in tribal belt of Pakistan, after 15 months.

In a statement issued, on Saturday from Media Cell, Bilawal House here, the PPP chairman stressed for ascertaining the reason behind this tragic re-emergence of the polio-positive case and said the entire anti-polio drive policy should be revisited and revamped.

Bilawal further said, the Pakistani nation stands determined to eradicate the polio virus from the country.

"Spirit and contribution, efforts and sacrifices of polio workers towards the eradication of the menace of poliomyelitis will not be wasted," added the PPP chairman.

He further stressed that every Pakistani has to play a positive role for the prevention of the menace of polio.

In addition, Bilawal reminded that his mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had dreamed of a polio-free Pakistan also hoping that the dream of her deceased mother would very soon become a reality.