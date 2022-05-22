Pakistani nation making progress despite challenges: Dr. Arif Alvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday said that the Pakistani nation was making progress despite challenges and problems.

While addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Prestige Invitational Golf Grand Finale 2022 at Karachi Golf Club here, the president said, "We as a nation have done a great job in spite of the problems." Talking about golf, he said Karachi golf club was a beautiful place and he himself enjoyed golf as other players enjoy.

Dr.

Arif Alvi said that Pakistan Golf Club should make rules and regulations in consultation with stakeholders to promote the game.

Earlier, the President Dr. Arif Alvi distributed prizes among winners of the Prestige Invitational Golf Grand Finale including Net 2nd runner-up Rizwan Rasheed, Gross 2nd runner-up Zulfiqar Hyder, Net runner-up Farhan Ahmed, Gross runner-up Qazi Amir Husain, Net winner Jawwad Amjad, Gross winner Mansoor Akram, League runner-up Jawwad Amjad and League Champion Rizwan Rasheed.