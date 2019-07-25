UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Nation Opted For Better Future By Electing PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief organizer Saif ullah Khan Nizai Thursday said Pakistani nation chose better future for their coming generation on July 25 last year by electing Imran Khan as their Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief organizer Saif ullah Khan Nizai Thursday said Pakistani nation chose better future for their coming generation on July 25 last year by electing Imran Khan as their Prime Minister.

Saif ullah Khan Niazi said today nation was celebrating historical win of PTI in general election along with PM's recent successful visit to USA, said a statement issued by central media department.

"On July 25, Pakistan witnessed the new dawn of change that we all have been waiting for. Effects of honest and credible leadership has started appearing because Pakistani is getting global recognition as a responsible state", said Saifullah Khan Niazi.

He said 25 July should be considered a milestone in our country's history when people of Pakistan responded to Imran Khan's 22 years old political struggle and elected him as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said government would not show any leniency towards corrupt mafia who was trying to escape under the name of political struggle, adding, according to the wishes of Pakistani people, government needed to hold accountable all those who looted the country for years.

Saif ullah Niazi said on July 25 nation chose the path of accountability for the corrupt lot and criminals. Corrupt political forces wanted to push Pakistan in darkens of poverty and lawlessness.

He said PTI believed in supremacy of law through which it will rebuild all the state institutions, adding, after waiting patiently for decades, country has regained the lost global recognition as an honorable state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nation opted for change and a better future when people responded to the message of Imran Khan, said Saif Ullah Khan Niazi.

