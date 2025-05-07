Pakistani nation ready to defend homeland: Ulema Council chief

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Ulema Council Pakistan Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi strongly condemned the recent Indian aggression and said that Narendra Modi government targeted mosques, innocent children, women and the elderly people under the cover of darkness.

In a meeting, he expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and said that entire Pakistani nation was ready to defend the country. He termed the Indian aggression a cowardly and shameful act and said that India should remember that all 250 million Pakistanis are prepared to make any sacrifice necessary for the defense of their homeland. He paid tribute to the martyrs of unprovoked Indian attack and extended heartfelt prayers for early recovery of the injured.