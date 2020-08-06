Pakistani nation stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people: Vice Chancellor

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday in his message regarding Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir said that the Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Youm-e-Istehsal had been observed on the completion of 365 days of illegal passing of Article 370 and military siege on Kashmiri people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday in his message regarding Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir said that the Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Youm-e-Istehsal had been observed on the completion of 365 days of illegal passing of Article 370 and military siege on Kashmiri people.

He said the world had learned the meaning of lockdown due to COVID-19 but the Kashmiri people were experiencing it for ages due to illegal Indian military control in the region.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said sacrificing the lives of their children was not an easy task but Kashmiri mothers were proud of it. "We as a nation are paying heartfelt tributes to the brave Kashmiris who are facing the worst state terrorism and lockdown in Kashmir by the Indian military for the last one year", he said.

The VC said that Kashmiris had not surrendered in front of the RSS inspired BJP-led government, and the spirit of freedom was still growing rapidly and their morale was rising.

"It is a great pity that Kashmir has been suffering from Indian atrocities for more than seven decades but the whole world, is playing the role of a silent spectator which is a tragedy not only for the Kashmiri people but for all humanity," Dr. Khalid said.

He said the atrocities that India had imposed on Kashmir for the last seventy years and especially for the last one year were a disgrace to humanity. He observed that the Kashmir issue was not just a Muslim issue, but a human rights issue.

He mentioned that Pakistan's sacrifices for peace in the world and the region were immense. Pakistan was playing a pivotal role in the ongoing war on terror. Pakistan pursued a policy of peace despite India's aggressive intentions in the region, he added.

Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident, Modi, intoxicated with power and committed aggression, to which our Armed Forces responded and let the enemy know how they protect their borders as well as grind the teeth of the enemy.