Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:16 PM

Pakistani nation standing by Kashmiris: MNA

Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram on Tuesday said that freedom was the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and the entire Pakistani nation stood by its innocent Kashmiri brethren

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram on Tuesday said that freedom was the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and the entire Pakistani nation stood by its innocent Kashmiri brethren.

Talking to APP, he condemned Indian state terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and the atrocities being committed against unarmed Kashmiris by the Indian security forces. He said India could not suppress freedom-loving Kashmiris' right to self-determination through merciless killings. He said, "Hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris and we will continue to stand with them."He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government highlighted Kashmir issue at all international forums and assured the people of Kashmir that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for their right of self-determination.

