Pakistani Nation Standing With Kashmiris: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:14 PM

Pakistani nation standing with Kashmiris: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has thanked the people of Muzaffarabad for sending the message to the world for raising voice in favour of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has thanked the people of Muzaffarabad for sending the message to the world for raising voice in favour of Kashmiris.

In a tweet, she said that Pakistani nation was standing with brothers and sisters of occupied Kashmir.

She also thanked the local and international media and specially artist community for their presence and termed that every Pakistani was standing with Kashmiris.

She said that the matter of Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir would be taken to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where Prime Minister Imran Khan would inform the world about the feelings of Pakistani people as well as Kashmiris.

