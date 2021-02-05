UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Nation Stands As One In Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and would move forward for the just cause of Kashmir freedom movement if aspirations of Kashmiri people were recognized according to resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

"Our desire for peace however shouldn't be taken as weakness.

Any misadventure by enemy would be responded with full force", he said in a series of tweets in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Earlier, talking to APP, he urged media to raise Kashmir issue and highlight the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to awareness international community with the real situation in the valley.

