Pakistani nation stands by Palestinian people: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the people of Palestine have a support of the people and government of Pakistan at all levels.

The minister said this in a meeting with Palestinian ambassador Ahmed Rabai during his visit to Palestinian Embassy on the day of Eidul Fitr.

He conveyed the message of solidarity of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the people of Palestine.

The minister said that the entire nation of Pakistan was worried and protesting over the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was monitoring the situation in Palestine.

He said that the PM was in constant touch with the rulers of Islamic states on the issue of Palestine.

The PM has also contacted Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and reiterated the need to take up the Israeli aggression against Palestine to the international level.

Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Rabai thanked Chaudhry Fawad for expressing solidarity with the Palestinian by the people of Pakistan.

According to figures provided by the Palestinian ambassador, 73 Palestinians, including women and children, have been martyred in Israeli aggression so far.

He said that 1,500 Palestinians have been injured and about a 1,000 houses have been destroyed due to Israeli atrocities so far.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the architect of Pakistan's Palestine strategy and the government was following the same strategy.

The Palestinian Ambassador also presented a copy of the Holy Quran to Chaudhry Fawad.

He also recorded his comments on his visit to the Palestinian embassy and his feelings on the current situation in Palestine.