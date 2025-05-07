Pakistani Nation Stands In Solidarity With Armed Forces, Sends Strong Message To India
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) After India's unprovoked aggression, people across the country have shown strong support for the Pakistan Armed Forces, pledging to stand with the military to protect the nation.
The people were emotional and angry, saying the attack happened at night and targeted innocent civilians. Many declared that they would not let India go unpunished.
"They started it, but we will finish it," said people in different cities, showing their willingness to defend Pakistan. "We are like a steel wall against our enemy," they added.
In rallies and interviews, the citizens warned India that it would face consequences. However, they made it clear that Pakistan would not harm innocent people. "We will not copy their cowardice. Our response will target the real enemy," they said.
The nation remains united, showing strength, patriotism, and determination to protect the country from any foreign threat.
"Enough is enough. We are not afraid. We are with our army till the last breath," said Nabeela Tariq, a schoolteacher. "The entire country is standing tall today. I’ve never seen such passion among the students and parents alike. Everyone is praying and extending unwavering support to the security forces."
She added, "This isn’t just about the military anymore. It’s about every household, every mother, father, and child. This is a high time to respond with unity and clarity, not just through words, but through resilience and solidarity."
"India should remember that every Pakistani is a soldier when it comes to defending our homeland," said Ali Raza, a university student in Islamabad. "We may be students today, but we are also the future defenders of this country. This aggression has only made us more determined to serve our motherland."
"Our generation wants peace, but not at the cost of dignity and life," he continued. "When you attack civilians, you cross every moral and legal boundary.
We will never bow down. The youth stands with the armed forces and we are ready, alert, and aware," he said.
"This attack has only strengthened our resolve. Our martyrs are our pride, and we will never forgive or forget," commented Tahir Mehmood, a lecturer in Lahore.
He went on, "People think ordinary citizens don’t matter in times like these, but we do. Our voices, our unity, our actions, they form the backbone of national morale. And we want India to know that their aggression will only unify us more than ever."
"We want peace, but if forced into war, the entire nation will rise as one," said Fatima Baloch, a social worker in Quetta. "I know the cost of conflict. But sometimes, to protect peace, we must stand against violence with firmness."
"Pakistan has always advocated for peace in the region, but our kindness should not be mistaken for weakness," she stressed. "We must respond with responsibility, but also with determination. We owe this to our future generations."
"This is not just a military issue, it's a legal and human rights issue too. Targeting civilians is a war crime," said Advocate Tanveer Kiyani, a high court lawyer in Islamabad. "The world must not turn a blind eye to such actions. India must be held accountable in international courts and at the UN."
"We as lawyers are ready to raise this issue through bar councils and civil society groups," he added. "It’s time to use every platform - legal, diplomatic or media - to expose the reality. Justice must be pursued not just in the battlefield, but in global forums too," he said.
"This is a moment for every Pakistani to stand up in their own way," said Salman Adil, Pakistan’s renowned flute artist. "We are united beyond words - whether in our homes, in our professions, or at the borders."
"In every corner of the country, there is calm determination- a quiet but powerful resolve that we will face any challenge with dignity and unity," he said.
