Pakistani nation stands united against India: Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif condemning the Indian government's decision to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir and the cluster bombing across the Line of Control, has said the whole Pakistani nation stands united against the Indian aggression

Addressing a press conference here at party headquarters on Monday, Shahbaz Sharif urged the NA Speaker to call an emergent meeting of the National Assembly to devise a joint strategy to counter India aggression in the region. He said that every Pakistani would stand by the Kashmiri innocent brethren for their struggle of self determination.

He termed the revoking of special status of Kashmir as a cheap act against the humanity by the Modi government.

He added the special status was supported by the world community and after withdrawing it, the India committed defiance from the UN resolutions also, he observed.

He said the decision was a test case for the international community to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir's status as it was a declared disputed territory.

He also paid tributes to the leadership of Indian Held Kashmir for their struggle against state oppression.

Shahbaz Sharif urged the Pakistan government to mobilize the friend states in the world community to stop Indianaggression against the innocent Kashmiris and Pakistan.