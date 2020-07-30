Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiri people : Lali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali has said that struggle of the Kashmiri people for their freedom cannot be silenced by Indian army.

Talking to APP, said the Kashmiri nation is waiting for the world conscience to awake for the last 72 years.

He urged on international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. Replying to a question, he said Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiri people and will fight their case at every forum under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to another question, he said that Kashmiris are brave people and the blood of martyrs will not go invain.