Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has not backtracked from its commitment to stand on Kashmir issue and the opposition parties should come forward to joint hands with government to resolve Kashmir issue.

Talking to Private news channel, he said "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and we will fight to the last drop of our blood for Kashmir".

He said India was an occupying force and wants to change the demographic composition of the held territory.

He said Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in the past and will do so in the future as well in their quest for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Ali Amin said besides highlighting the issue at all international forums, the friendly nations would be taken into confidence and their help would be sought to force India to stop its oppression on innocent Kashmiris.

Pakistan always wants to solve Kashmir issue with dialogue as Pakistan is a peace loving country and preferred peace talks with India.