UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Nation Stands With Kashmiris: Minister For Kashmir And Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:42 PM

Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has not backtracked from its commitment to stand on Kashmir issue and the opposition parties should come forward to joint hands with government to resolve Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has not backtracked from its commitment to stand on Kashmir issue and the opposition parties should come forward to joint hands with government to resolve Kashmir issue.

Talking to Private news channel, he said "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and we will fight to the last drop of our blood for Kashmir".

He said India was an occupying force and wants to change the demographic composition of the held territory.

He said Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in the past and will do so in the future as well in their quest for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Ali Amin said besides highlighting the issue at all international forums, the friendly nations would be taken into confidence and their help would be sought to force India to stop its oppression on innocent Kashmiris.

Pakistan always wants to solve Kashmir issue with dialogue as Pakistan is a peace loving country and preferred peace talks with India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India All From Government Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNOC acquires 10% stake in global storage operato ..

13 minutes ago

Zafarul Haq for mobilising international public op ..

41 seconds ago

PASSD performance efficient to control poverty le ..

43 seconds ago

Shanghai int'l violin competition opens for global ..

45 seconds ago

Asad urges world to help stop Indian atrocities in ..

49 seconds ago

August 9 last date to submit applications for OGDC ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.