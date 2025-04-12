Pakistani Nation Stands With Palestinians: Mashhood
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan
on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine.
Speaking at a rally organized by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to express
solidarity with Palestinians and appreciation for electricity bill relief measures by the
government, he said that nationwide protests continued against Israeli brutality.
He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had raised a strong voice for the oppressed
Muslims of Gaza on all international platforms. “No government in the past has defended Palestinian
rights as boldly as the current leadership,” he said, adding that the prime minister even boycotted
the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech at the United Nations.
Rana Mashhood said that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s people-friendly policies had brought down electricity
bills and inflation, offering relief to the common man. He criticized the PTI's IMF programme, blaming it for worsening the economic conditions of the masses.
He recalled that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership in 2017, Pakistan had ended its reliance on the IMF and significantly improved the power sector.
However, a political conspiracy toppled the government, pushing the country toward economic collapse.
Rana Mashhood praised the efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif during his term to prevent default,
calling it a selfless act to save the state. “Today, Pakistan is once again moving on the path to progress,”
he stated.
He lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching daily relief initiatives and said the government was committed to fulfilling all promises made to the people during the elections. “Inflation is at its lowest, and the upcoming budget will bring further relief.”
International investors were also showing interest in Pakistan’s mineral sector due to improved governance and investor-friendly policies, he added.
The rally, attended by hundreds, began at Shera Kot and concluded at Chauburji Chowk. Prominent coordinators of the PML-N Muhammad Akbar, Javed Sarwar Bhatti, Yamin Mughal, Moon Shah, and Waqar Bhatti were also present.
