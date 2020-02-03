UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Nation Stood With Kashmiris: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:15 PM

Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiris: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Member National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiris, adding it was heart rending that India was committing human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) Member National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiris, adding it was heart rending that India was committing human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said Kashmir had become a flashpoint and the international community should take notice of the grave situation in the Kashmir valley occupied by India.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris.

He saluted Kashmiris for the sacrifices they had given for gaining their freedom, adding Kashmir issue was put on the back-burner by the previous governments but the present government effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international forums.

He lauded the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations General Assembly and said the world had accepted the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir.

The leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) acknowledged efforts of the prime minister for continuously raising the Kashmir issue.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi regularly attended the meetings of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) and other forums to advocate the cause of Kashmiris.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said Kashmiris always fought for Pakistan and Kashmir was a national issue and every Pakistani should rise on the occasion and extend support to the Kashmiris.

Abid Raza urged the government to raise the Kashmir issue at the international forums.

Kashmiris felt honor to bury their martyrs in Pakistani flag, he added.

Nawab Yousuf Talpur said delegations of members of Parliament should be sent to different world capitals to apprise them about the Kashmir issue.

Salahuddin Ayubi said Kashmir was a humanitarian issue and the world should raise its voice for the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an anti-Muslim person.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said a well-thought plan was needed to get back Jammu and Kashmir from India.

He repeated the statement of Quaid-e-Azam who had stated that Kashmir and Palestine issues should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

Kashmiris wanted to become part of Pakistan, he said adding India was using rape as a weapon of war and there were incidents of rape of elderly women and young girls by Indian troops.

He said many of the Kashmiri leaders were in incarceration for more than a decade, adding every Pakistani was part of the Pakistan's armed forces and they were ready to give any sacrifice for the freedom of Kashmiris.

The minister said all parties in the Parliament were united for the Kashmir cause.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said Israel had illegally occupied Palestine which would be a free country one day.

