Pakistani nation to defeat COVID-19 pandemic with prayers, confidence, precautions: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that COVID-19 was a trial for the whole nation which could be overcome with patience and precautions.

"Pakistani nation is capable to overcome this pandemic by mass awareness and the role of media to spread awareness among common people is praiseworthy." He said this in a video message from his residence where he was quarantined after being tested positive for COVID-19 along with his two family members last week.

The speaker expressed his hope that the whole nation will overcome this disease by adopting all precautions and by demonstrating patience and hope. He mentioned the importance of spreading mass awareness related with this disease among masses as educating the common man was the only cure for this disease.

He praised the responsible role of Pakistani media so far and urged the media to bring confidence and positives during this global health crisis. He also urged the nation to attach themselves with Allah's and His Prophet's (PBUH) way of life to get rid of this trial as islam taught about taking all precautionary measures during any pandemic.

The speaker expressed his gratitude to all the members of parliament from the treasury and the opposition benches for inquiring about his health and for praying for his recovery. He prayed for the health of all parliamentarians and for the whole nation. He was also thankful to all the people of his constituency who were especially praying for his and his family's recovery.

He resolved that he and his party would keep on serving the nation against all odds.